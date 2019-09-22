Home

Dorothy E. Gerhart Obituary
Dorothy E. Gerhart "Dolly", 80, of Coopersburg, died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Willard H. Gerhart. The couple celebrated 58 years of marriage on February 25. Born in Parryville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rose (Scheckler) James. Dolly was a longtime member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Allentown where she volunteered as a baker for many years. She worked in the office of the family business, Willard H. Gerhart Home Improvement Contractor for many years. Dolly enjoyed spending time and playing a variety of games with her family.

Survivors: Husband; Children, Deborah A. Shearer, Nancy A. Kemmerer and her husband James, and John J. Gerhart and his wife Gwen; Grandchildren, Crystal Shearer, Brendan Kemmerer (Heather), Devin Kemmerer, Kendra Godfrey (Nolan), Cody Gerhart (Steph), and Brody Reidmiller: Great-Grandchildren, Kinsley and Myra Gerhart and Waylen Reidmiller; and Feline Companion, Tabby. She was preceded in death by siblings, Betty, Sissy and Robert, Jr.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1024 South Pike Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
