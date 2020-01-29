|
Dorothy E. Landis, of Souderton formerly of Quakertown joined the Lord, Monday, January 27th in Grand View Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband John Landis. She was the daughter of the late William & Emma Hillegas. Dorothy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Sellersville and part of their Senior Saints Group. She lived a full and Faith filled life, raising and taking care of her family. She was a master seamstress, crochet designer, knitting many blankets and known by all for her Pa Dutch cooking specialties, along with baking cakes, pie making, cookie making and candy making. Dorothy is survived by daughters Joan and Pearl and son Jay. Dorothy and John had 6 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren also numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Viewing will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Springfield Church of the Brethren 920 Passer Rd. Coopersburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online www.DAV.org or to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020