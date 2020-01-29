Home

POWERED BY

Services
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Landis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. Landis Obituary
Dorothy E. Landis, of Souderton formerly of Quakertown joined the Lord, Monday, January 27th in Grand View Hospice. She was predeceased by her husband John Landis. She was the daughter of the late William & Emma Hillegas. Dorothy was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Sellersville and part of their Senior Saints Group. She lived a full and Faith filled life, raising and taking care of her family. She was a master seamstress, crochet designer, knitting many blankets and known by all for her Pa Dutch cooking specialties, along with baking cakes, pie making, cookie making and candy making. Dorothy is survived by daughters Joan and Pearl and son Jay. Dorothy and John had 6 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren also numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Viewing will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Interment to follow at Springfield Church of the Brethren 920 Passer Rd. Coopersburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online www.DAV.org or to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or online
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -