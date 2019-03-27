Dorothy E. (Satter) Malinauskas, 95, of Whitehall passed away March 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Stanley F. Malinauskas. Born in Royersford, she was the daughter of the late George and Jennie (Jones) Satter. Dorothy was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church and the Golden Agers. Dorothy was the ultimate retail saleslady receiving many written compliments as well as verbal praise from her appreciative customers and employers. In addition to her retail sales, Dorothy was an Avon representative for 50+ years with many customers who also became her close friends. Survivors: Children- Mary West (Ron), Martha Malinauskas (Jim Bittick), Paul Malinauskas (Jackie), Charles Malinauskas (Anna Edling), Michael Malinauskas, Mark Malinauskas (Rita); 13 Grandchildren, numerous great grancildren and many Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by 1 brother, 2 sisters and daughter-in-law Cathy Hanna.A viewing will be held Monday, April 1st 9:30-10:30AM at Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM Monday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church 618 Fullerton Ave Whitehall, PA 18052. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary