Dorothy E. Messinger


1930 - 2020
Dorothy E. Messinger Obituary
Dorothy E. Messinger, 89, of Sacred Heart Senior Living in Center Valley passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late William H. Messinger. Born in Bethlehem in 1930, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Julia E (Domiter) Klo Sr. She worked as a secretary at the Bethlehem Steel for over 3 decades before retiring in the early 1980's. Dorothy was a former member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Easton. She enjoyed skiing, playing tennis as well as dining and traveling with her husband. Dorothy did some volunteer work at a local animal shelter and drove cancer patients to and from doctor appointments.

Survivors: brothers – Joseph J. Klo Jr. and wife Joyce of Bethlehem, Michael S. Klo of Fountain Hill, and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Christina M. Schiavone in 2016.

Funeral services will be private to family members. Arrangements are entrusted to the Connell Funeral Home in Bethlehem. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church or the .
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020
