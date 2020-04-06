|
Dorothy E. (Kohler) Molnar, 91, formerly of Lincoln Avenue, Northampton, died peacefully early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late John Molnar, Sr. who passed in 2016. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Lizzie (Rothrock) Molnar.
Dorothy was employed as a seamstress for the former D & D Shirt Co., Northampton, retiring in 1982. Later, she worked at the Northampton Area Public Library, and as a cafeteria aide for the Northampton Area School District. A member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northampton, she taught Sunday School and volunteered as Den Mother for Cub Pack #26. Dorothy was a member of the Northampton Exchangettes, later Northampton Exchange Club.
Survivors: Sons, John, Jr. and wife Jane of Bushkill Twp, Barry L. and wife Penny of Egypt. Three grandchildren, Emily, Anne, and John Andras. Four great-grandchildren, Hailey, Connor, Alice, and Mason. Sisters, Jean Graham of Walnutport, Shirley DeLong of Bethlehem. Brother, James Kohler of Leesburg, FL. Nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Beatrice Holobusky.
Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Cherryville Road, Northampton.
Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund C/O Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020