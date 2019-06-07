|
Dorothy E. Nonnemaker, 95, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Norman N. Nonnemaker, who died in 1994. Born in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Titus S. and Miriam A.J. (Moser) Krauss. Dorothy was a graduate of William Allen High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Lafayette Radio Electronics, Leon's Furniture, N. Stine Eckhart Insurance and Fairview Cemetery. Dorothy loved to play cards and Bingo. Survivors: Sons, Bruce W. Nonnemaker and his wife Barbara of Lewes, DE and Jeffrey S. Nonnemaker and his wife Jan of Allentown; 2 grandchildren, Daniel P. Nonnemaker and his wife Mindy and Stephen A. Nonnemaker and his wife Elena; 2 great-grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew. Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother Arthur Krauss and a sister Mae Silvar. Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019