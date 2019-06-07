Home

POWERED BY

Services
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Nonnemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Nonnemaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy E. Nonnemaker Obituary
Dorothy E. Nonnemaker, 95, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Cedarbrook. She was the wife of the late Norman N. Nonnemaker, who died in 1994. Born in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Titus S. and Miriam A.J. (Moser) Krauss. Dorothy was a graduate of William Allen High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Lafayette Radio Electronics, Leon's Furniture, N. Stine Eckhart Insurance and Fairview Cemetery. Dorothy loved to play cards and Bingo. Survivors: Sons, Bruce W. Nonnemaker and his wife Barbara of Lewes, DE and Jeffrey S. Nonnemaker and his wife Jan of Allentown; 2 grandchildren, Daniel P. Nonnemaker and his wife Mindy and Stephen A. Nonnemaker and his wife Elena; 2 great-grandsons, Nicholas and Andrew. Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother Arthur Krauss and a sister Mae Silvar. Services: Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now