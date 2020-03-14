|
|
Dorothy (Johnson) Fremstad, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the widow of Bennie A. Fremstad. Dorothy was born in Whitehall, WI to the late Francis and Clarissa (Linnell) Johnson. Dorothy was a loving and caring homemaker, always putting her family first. She volunteered over 4,000 hours at St. Lukes, Bethlehem. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and knitting sweaters.
Survivors: Dorothy is missed by her daughters, Nancy Fremstad and companion Ron Post and Sandra Ann Robinson and husband Andrew; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Ben A. Fremstad and daughter, Kristen Fremstad.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2020