Dorothy H. Gale, age 101, formerly of Allentown, passed away in Wilmington, DE on Monday, April 29, 2019.She was born in Amityville, NY to the late Minnie Maud (Drake) and Lee Hurdman Harris. She moved to Allentown in 1954 until 2011, when she moved to Garnet Valley, PA with her daughter in law. Dorothy was a secretary at Allentown Hospital Psychiatric Clinic for 20 years. She was a member of Church of the Mediator. She enjoyed her time at Montauk, NY.Dorothy's husband of 60 years, Ernest F. Gale, Sr. died in 2003 and her son, CDR Ernest F. Gale, Jr., USN/Ret, died in 2009. She is survived by her daughter in law, Carolyn; 4 granddaughters, Jennifer, Chrissie, Sarah Evers (Mike) and Carrie and 2 great granddaughters, Elizabeth and Phoebe. Services and burial were held privately.For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019