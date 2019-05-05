Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy H. Gale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy H. Gale Obituary
Dorothy H. Gale, age 101, formerly of Allentown, passed away in Wilmington, DE on Monday, April 29, 2019.She was born in Amityville, NY to the late Minnie Maud (Drake) and Lee Hurdman Harris. She moved to Allentown in 1954 until 2011, when she moved to Garnet Valley, PA with her daughter in law. Dorothy was a secretary at Allentown Hospital Psychiatric Clinic for 20 years. She was a member of Church of the Mediator. She enjoyed her time at Montauk, NY.Dorothy's husband of 60 years, Ernest F. Gale, Sr. died in 2003 and her son, CDR Ernest F. Gale, Jr., USN/Ret, died in 2009. She is survived by her daughter in law, Carolyn; 4 granddaughters, Jennifer, Chrissie, Sarah Evers (Mike) and Carrie and 2 great granddaughters, Elizabeth and Phoebe. Services and burial were held privately.For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.