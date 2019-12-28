|
Dorothy H. Hahn, 96, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the wife of the late Sterling T. Hahn, with whom she shared 67 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2009. Born in Bushkill Township, she was a daughter of the late Irving and Eva (Arndt) West. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Dorothy simply cherished spending time with her family and enjoyed being a caring homemaker. She also enjoyed gardening. Dorothy was an active member and volunteer of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she also was involved with the Ladies Guild. Survivors: She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Darlene Muschlitz and her husband, Bruce, of Bethlehem; six grandchildren, Annette, Stacy, Stephanie, Robert, Terry, and Troy; five great-grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Zachary, Haley, and Devon; two great-great-grandchildren, Aydan and Oliver; a sister, Pauline Yuhasz, of Nazareth; daughter-in-law, Patricia (Silfies) Hahn, of Bushkill Township; nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband, Sterling, she was predeceased by her son, Randolph Hahn, a daughter, Charlotte Moyer, two brothers, Oliver and Raymond West, a sister, Ethel Hahn, and a nephew, Bruce Yuhasz. Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Memorial Fund of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019