Dorothy (Webb) Hoppes, 91, of Slatington, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Hoppes. Born in Darby, Delaware County, August 22, 1929, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Edward J. Webb Sr. and Alma Rose (Webb) Webb. She was a member of the United Church of Christ congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington.
Survivors: Daughters, Susan A. Hoppes of Lewisburg, Barbara R. Hoppes of Cape May, NJ, Karen L. Schleicher and her husband, Dale of Slatington; sisters, Betty Kline of Schnecksville, Louise Healey and her husband, Gerald of Slatington; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother, Edward J. Webb, Jr.
Service: Private funeral services will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, In. in Schnecksvillle. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
A video link of the service will be available by visiting the funeral home website and expanding Dorothy's obituary.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Allentown Rescue Mission c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.