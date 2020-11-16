1/1
Dorothy Hoppes
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy (Webb) Hoppes, 91, of Slatington, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Charles F. Hoppes. Born in Darby, Delaware County, August 22, 1929, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Edward J. Webb Sr. and Alma Rose (Webb) Webb. She was a member of the United Church of Christ congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington.

Survivors: Daughters, Susan A. Hoppes of Lewisburg, Barbara R. Hoppes of Cape May, NJ, Karen L. Schleicher and her husband, Dale of Slatington; sisters, Betty Kline of Schnecksville, Louise Healey and her husband, Gerald of Slatington; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; predeceased by a brother, Edward J. Webb, Jr.

Service: Private funeral services will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, In. in Schnecksvillle. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

A video link of the service will be available by visiting the funeral home website and expanding Dorothy's obituary.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Allentown Rescue Mission c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 15, 2020
Dotty,

Your smile lit the hearts of everyone you came in contact with. I was always remember you when I feel the warmth of the sun on my face. The way you lived life was truly an inspiration for all to replicate. I know Jesus assembled the family for your grand entrance into Heaven. Forever in my heart❤

Love

Kenny
Kenneth Webb
Family
November 15, 2020
Dotty,

Your smile lit the hearts of everyone you came in contact with. I was always remember you when I feel the warmth of the sun on my face. The way you lived life was truly an inspiration for all to replicate. I know Jesus assembled the family for your grand entrance into Heaven. Forever in my heart❤

Love

Kenny
Kenneth Webb
Family
November 15, 2020
Dotty,

Your smile lit the hearts of everyone you came in contact with. I was always remember you when I feel the warmth of the sun on my face. The way you lived life was truly an inspiration for all to replicate. I know Jesus assembled the family for your grand entrance into Heaven. Forever in my heart❤

Love

Kenny
Kenny
Family
November 15, 2020
Dotty,

Your smile lit the hearts of everyone you came in contact with. I was always remember you when I feel the warmth of the sun on my face. The way you lived life was truly an inspiration for all to replicate. I know Jesus assembled the family for your grand entrance into Heaven. Forever in my heart❤

Love

Kenny
Kenny
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved