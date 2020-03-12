|
Dorothy I. Shadle, 79, of Plainfield Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of John Shadle.
Born July 8, 1940 in Lock Haven, PA, she was a daughter of the late J. Albert and Margaret Strouse Robinson.
Dorothy graduated from Bald Eagle Nittany High School in 1958. She was employed as a bookkeeper for most of her working years at Queen City Electric. She enjoyed skiing, line dancing, walking, baking, and "Happy Hour" with friends. She loved to travel, particularly cruises and trips to Myrtle Beach and Florida.
In addition to her loving husband John, Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Terri Gist and her husband Eddie; one granddaughter, Janel Gist; one brother, R. Gary Robinson and his wife Patricia; and one sister, Janice Robinson Keller.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, and on Saturday, March 14, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Bethel UCC, 6031 Nittany Valley Dr., Mill Hall. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Mt. Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Mt. Bethel/Salona UCC, c/o Pat Strouse, 8820 Jacksonville Rd., Mill Hall, PA 17751; or to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020