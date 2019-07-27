|
Dorothy I. Tanczos, 94, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at Galilee House, Moravian Hall Square, surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.
She was born at the Chubbsville House in the village of Point Phillips, Moore Township, the daughter of the late Quilles and Hannah (Remaly) Silfies. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Tanczos. A woman of quiet and firm faith, she was a founding member of the Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church and parish.
She received her early education at the one room schoolhouse in Point Phillips and graduated from Nazareth High School in 1943. Her high school yearbook praised Dorothy for her calm and cool demeanor in the most trying of situations, a virtue which she retained throughout her long life. In February 1946 she met Ed at a square dance at the Point Phillips Hotel and by November of that year the two were married. As a young lady she worked at the Bath Post Office before working in the offices of Vultee Aircraft, Mack Trucks, and the Mason-Dixon trucking company, all in Allentown. In 1960 she joined her husband in opening Tanczos Beverages, the beverage distributing business which they transformed into a Bethlehem landmark.
During the years before Dot and Ed had children they opened their home as a shelter to take in young women with crisis pregnancies. After fourteen years of marriage, Dot and Ed were "blessed" with four boys in a little over six years. For Dot this meant endless school meetings, fundraisers, cub scout events, etc. Unwavering support for her boys led her to spend countless hours at sporting events from CYO, Northwest Little League, and Bethlehem Steelers to Moravian College, University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Notre Dame.
After her beloved Ed passed away in 2002 she spent her golden years watching her grandchildren grow from infants into young adults in whom she was immensely proud. Her hobbies included traveling, playing pinochle, felt sewing, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her sons: Mark and his wife, Donna of Bethlehem, Daniel and his wife, Mimi of Danielsville, and David and his wife, Laura of Pittsburgh; as well as her eight grandchildren: Zachary, Kyle, Matthew and Erik; Hannah and Rachel; Matthew and Madison. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was predeceased by her son, Michael and siblings, Russell Silfies, Stella Strunk, and an infant brother.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Another visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 27, 2019