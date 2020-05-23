Dorothy Jean Beemer, 99, of Emmaus, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 20th. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Wallace Beemer who passed away in 1997. Born in Windber, PA, on November 12th, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ella (Forsyth) Howe. Dorothy was a 1938 graduate of State College High School and a 1942 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She spent most of her professional career as an elementary school teacher and taught second grade for 25 years at Kings Highway Elementary School in Old Zionsville in the East Penn School District. During World War II, Dorothy worked as an airplane parts inspector for Bell Aircraft in Buffalo, New York.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter, Susan Jean Bieber, her faithful son-in-law Scott Bieber, her devoted caregiver, Mrs. Mary Dreisbach, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Howe and her sisters Betty Howe, Alice Peas, Virginia Howe and Helen Allen.
Dorothy loved being a wife, a mother and a teacher and was devoted to the many students she touched during her long teaching career. She was also an avid animal lover who rescued and raised several dogs and found homes for many stray kittens. She grew up during the Great Depression, and during World War II she graduated from college and married her high school sweetheart. She was a kind, gentle, and generous woman who gave far more than she received. Dorothy will be greatly missed but always lovingly remembered by her family, friends and neighbors.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036; to The Cat Shack, Inc., P.O. Box 950, Trexlertown, PA 18087; or to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter, Susan Jean Bieber, her faithful son-in-law Scott Bieber, her devoted caregiver, Mrs. Mary Dreisbach, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother John Howe and her sisters Betty Howe, Alice Peas, Virginia Howe and Helen Allen.
Dorothy loved being a wife, a mother and a teacher and was devoted to the many students she touched during her long teaching career. She was also an avid animal lover who rescued and raised several dogs and found homes for many stray kittens. She grew up during the Great Depression, and during World War II she graduated from college and married her high school sweetheart. She was a kind, gentle, and generous woman who gave far more than she received. Dorothy will be greatly missed but always lovingly remembered by her family, friends and neighbors.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Animals in Distress, 5075 Limeport Pike, Coopersburg, PA 18036; to The Cat Shack, Inc., P.O. Box 950, Trexlertown, PA 18087; or to The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.