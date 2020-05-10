Dorothy J. Columbo, 91, of Allentown, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. Dorothy was the wife of the late Stephen J. Columbo Jr. who passed in 1997. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Clarence T. and Mary C. (Guarry) DeCesar Sr.. Dorothy was a member of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Allentown. She was a member of the Senior Citizens at Our lady Help of Christians. Surviving are her children; Stephen J. III (Jane) of Macungie and Susan J. Bennett of Bethlehem. Her grandchildren are; Nicholas, Elena, Rudy, Rhoda, and Alexandra. and great grandchildren; Taylor, Marcus, R.L., Rio, and Riley. Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ann, her brother Clarence T. Decesar Jr., and her sister Marie Occelletto. A graveside services will be held on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at 1:15 pm in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store