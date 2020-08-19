1/1
Dorothy J. Lehne
Dorothy J. Lehne, 94, of the Lutheran Home in Topton, formerly of Country Meadows, Allentown and California, died on August 15, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Topton. She was the widow of Frederick C. Lehne, Jr. and the former wife of the late Richard S. Robins. Born in Dodgeville, WI, she was the daughter of the late Cedric and Helen (Haack) Johns. She was a 1944 graduate of Mineola High School, Long Island, NY. She was a secretary for Wells Fargo for several years in California before retiring.

Survivors: Son, Thomas E. Robins and his wife Lauri of Fort Collins, CO; daughter, Dr. Meredith R. Margolis, wife of Dr. James K. Margolis of Macungie; grandchildren, Michael D. Margolis, Rebecca L. Margolis, Daniel R. Margolis, Helen Robins and Garrett Robins. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Mollie Sara Margolis.

Services are Private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Mollie Margolis Fund, c/o The National Tay-Sachs and Allied Diseases, 2001 Beacon St., Suite 204, Boston, MA 02135.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
