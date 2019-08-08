Home

K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc.
46 E. Susquehanna Street
Allentown, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc.
46 E. Susquehanna Street
Allentown, PA
Dorothy K. Ruth Obituary
Dorothy K. Ruth, 72, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. She and her husband, Larry R. Ruth, shared 53 years together.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Albright) Larimore. Dorothy worked in maintenance for Rodale Press for 20 years. She was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury.

Survivors: her loving husband, Larry; brother, Robert Larimore of Allentown. Dorothy was preceded in death by a brother Charles Larimore.

Services: Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 8, 2019
