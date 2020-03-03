Morning Call Obituaries
Dorothy Kochan

Dorothy "Dottie" Kochan, 91, of Allentown died Friday February 28, 2020. Dottie was the loving wife of the late Joseph Kochan for 67 years. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Rahme (El Khal) Hanna. Dottie was an active member of St George Orthodox Church. In 1987, she became one of the founding members of St Paul Orthodox Church in Emmaus, PA.

Survivors: Children: Diane Yacoub, Thomas and wife Kathleen, Joseph and wife Gail, Grandchildren: Natalie, Christina, Jason, Jessica, Jeffrey, Sara, Amanda and Matthew along with 14 great-grandchildren. Dottie was predeceased by her son-in-law Ken, brothers Essa, Nick, George, Joe, John and sisters Mary, Rosie, Alice.

SERVICES: Viewing Thursday March 5th from 6-8 PM at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St Allentown, Pa. Funeral service Friday 11 AM with calling hours from 10-11AM at St Paul Orthodox Church 156 E. Main St., Emmaus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: St. Paul Orthodox Church Emmaus or St. George Orthodox Church, 1011 Catasauqua Ave., Allentown 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2020
