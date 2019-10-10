|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Kromer, 89 years, of Whitehall, died Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at her residence at Sacred Heart Assisted Living in Northampton. She was the wife of the late Thomas D. Kromer. Dot the youngest of 8 children born to the late Michael and Anna Faryniak.
Dot will be remembered for her beautiful flower beds, her uncanny knack for decorating, her love of Christmas and her delicious potato soup. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, the beach, feeding her birds, and watching her Dallas Cowboys and Tiger Woods. She often volunteered her time working in the food stand at Hokey Legion Football games. Dot was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hokendauqua.
Dot is survived by her sons David of Florida and Scott and wife Janet of Coplay; grandchildren Lindsey (Chad) Del Ferraro, Lauren (Zachary) Brem & Scott (Christina); and 4 great grandchildren Jack, Daniel, Violet and Raquel and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters Catherine, Annie, Mary, Julia and Sophie; and brothers Michael and John.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Saturday October 12th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, PA 18037 with the Rev. Christine Kass officiating. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019