Dorothy L. Konkolics, 88, of Bethlehem, Pa died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the St. Luke's VNA Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Freemansburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Anna (Gross) and Joseph Kilpatrick. She was married to Alfred W. Konkolics for 42 years until his death on March 3, 1990.
Dorothy worked and retired from the Bethlehem Area School District. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her son, William Konkolics, daughter, Carol Cope wife of David, granddaughters, Callie Cope and her fiancé, Todd Lindenmoyer and Cortney Schmoyer wife of Kris, two great grandchildren, Emma and Jaxson and her faithful companion, Zoey.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2019