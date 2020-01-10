|
|
Dorothy L. Ross, age 89 years, of Macungie, PA, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson-Somerset Hospital, Somerville, NJ.
Born in Newark, June 12, 1930, Dorothy had formerly resided in Clark, NJ for many years and had resided in Macungie since 1992.
A Manager of Professionals Division of L'Oreal of Paris, Clark, NJ, she retired after over twenty-five years with the company.
Dorothy was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Macungie, PA and was active in the Senior Club in Macungie where she was an avid bridge player and enjoyed being part of the Walking Club.
Surviving are her husband of sixty-seven years, Walter B. Ross; a daughter, Linda O'Reilly of Lebanon Township, NJ; three sons, Walter B. Ross II of Delaware Township, NJ, Dennis Ross of Lebanon Township, NJ and Michael Ross of Montgomery Township, NJ; a brother, Calvin Smith of North Carolina; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00AM in St. Thomas More Church 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020