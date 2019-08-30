|
Dorothy K. Winkler (Dot), a long-time resident of the Bethlehem area, joined her husband, Charles, in heaven on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Dot cherished her many friends at Moravian Village and others met through her participation in the Questers and Bridge clubs. Dot was a member of The Advent Moravian Church, which fulfilled her spiritual needs, and where she found a great deal of comfort and fellowship. She is survived by her four children: Jan (Linwood), Eric (Alejandra), Mark (Annette), and Karen (Michael) as well as eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Dot will be interred at Washington Crossing Military Cemetery in a private service for family. Dot's friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on September 12, 2019, 2pm to 4pm, for light refreshments in Esther's Garden at Moravian Village of Bethlehem, 526 Wood Street, Bethlehem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Advent Moravian Church, 3730 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or Moravian Village of Bethlehem Esther's Garden, 561 East Market Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 30, 2019