Dorothy M. (Fenstermaker) Arndt, 98, formerly of Germansville, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown, where she had been residing. She was the wife of the late Clarence N. Arndt. Born November 8, 1921, in Germansville, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Willis and Mabel (Kerschner) Fenstermaker. She was a self-employed house-keeper in Allentown for many years before retiring. Dorothy was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, New Tripoli, a life member of the Central Grange #1650, Germansville, and a member of the Rural Preservation Association, Northwestern Lehigh County.
Survivors: Son, Dennis C. Arndt and his wife, Carol of Fountain, CO; daughter, Diane K. Sommer and her husband, Jay of Schnecksville; three grandchildren; four great grandchildren; predeceased by two sisters.
Service: A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Lance C. Moyer officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, New Tripoli. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ebenezer U.C.C. Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box 196 Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020