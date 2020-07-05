Dorothy (Turcotte) Blomster, loving wife and mother, age 87 passed away on June 26th, 2020 after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, on December 7th 1932 to the late Henry and Mildred Turcotte. After graduating from Saugus High School in 1950 she was employed by the Champion Lamp Company in Lynn, retiring as a Schedule Clerk in June of 1961 in anticipation of having her first child in October of that year. Dorothy married Paul Blomster in 1958, and they celebrated over 58 years of marriage together. They moved to Emmaus in 1962 and became active members of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus, PA. Dorothy was also an active member of the Emmaus Newcomers Club, and delivered meals on wheels. Dorothy enjoyed music, dancing, playing bridge, camping, and traveling; above all, she loved her family and friends in Emmaus, New England, and beyond. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Susan Freundel and her husband Paul of Gettysburg PA and son Jeffrey Blomster of Baltimore MD, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit in Emmaus on Friday, July 10th at 11:30. CDC safety guidelines, including mask wearing and social distancing will be observed. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers it is requested that any donation be made to the memorial fund of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit.



