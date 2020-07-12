1/1
Dorothy M. Boyle
Dorothy Mary Boyle, 66, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy worked for Life Path for many years. Very happy and social, she knew how to light up a room with her smile.

She is survived by her sisters, Shirley (Charles) Hann and Bernadette Boyle; a brother, James Boyle; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
Dorothy joined my family just over 8 years ago and taught me just what it means to love unconditionally. She loved others like no one else Ive ever met. Sharing so many first experiences for Dorothy, such as going to Disney world with me for my 16th birthday or getting to see Dorothy travel internationally with my family are memories I will hold very near to my heart. Her smile could light up a room and she could talk tour ear off for hours. She loved horror films and oldies hits. We love you and miss you Dorothy. I am so lucky to have had you as a part of my family.
Samantha Heydt
Family
July 11, 2020
July 11, 2020
I worked with Dorothy for 8 years. She was a dedicated worker and a dear friend. She will be greatly missed by everyone! Heaven received another Angel.
Lynn Heckman
Friend
