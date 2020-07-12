Dorothy Mary Boyle, 66, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy worked for Life Path for many years. Very happy and social, she knew how to light up a room with her smile.
She is survived by her sisters, Shirley (Charles) Hann and Bernadette Boyle; a brother, James Boyle; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.