Dorothy joined my family just over 8 years ago and taught me just what it means to love unconditionally. She loved others like no one else Ive ever met. Sharing so many first experiences for Dorothy, such as going to Disney world with me for my 16th birthday or getting to see Dorothy travel internationally with my family are memories I will hold very near to my heart. Her smile could light up a room and she could talk tour ear off for hours. She loved horror films and oldies hits. We love you and miss you Dorothy. I am so lucky to have had you as a part of my family.

Samantha Heydt

