Services
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
610-866-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Funeral Home
1311 BROADWAY
Fountain Hill, PA 18015 4043
Dorothy M. Evans Obituary
Dorothy M. Evans, 74, of Fountain Hill, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Frances (Wetherhold) Evans. Dorothy was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. SURVIVORS: Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her Son, Scott Evans and wife Tammy; Daughter, Michele Retzler and companion Bill Difabio; Sisters, Betty White and husband Tommy and Debbie Harper; Brother, Ronald Evans and wife Sue; Grandchildren, Krystal and Autumn; Great-Grand Children, Cheyenne and Ashton. Dorothy is preceded in death by her Sister, Mary Ballek. SERVICES: A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1300 Broadway, Fountain Hill where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem 18105.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019
