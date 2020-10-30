1/1
Dorothy M. Kitlar
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy M. Kitlar, 74, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Richard P. Kitlar. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Long Island, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Irene (Carr) Dark. Dorothy was employed as Assistant to the President of Muhlenberg College for many years before retiring. A faithful, dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, she was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels. She had a large circle friends with whom she shared many exciting adventures and traveled throughout the world.

Surviving with her husband, Richard, are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. She was predeceased by brothers Andrew and Gerard Dark, and a sister Ellen Dark.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020, followed by interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday in the church Gathering Space. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be sent to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Interment
Holy Saviour Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 29, 2020
Richard, Heidi and I are so sorry to hear the sad news. Dottie was one of a kind, we loved her and enjoyed our dinners and Christmas parties at our house in Allentown with her. She leaves a lot of memories for us and we will miss her. We pray for you and send our deepest sympathy. Heidi & Jim
Heidi & James Morgan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved