Dorothy M. Kitlar, 74, of Bethlehem Township, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Richard P. Kitlar. They celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary in June. Born in Long Island, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Irene (Carr) Dark. Dorothy was employed as Assistant to the President of Muhlenberg College for many years before retiring. A faithful, dedicated member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, she was a volunteer at Meals on Wheels. She had a large circle friends with whom she shared many exciting adventures and traveled throughout the world.
Surviving with her husband, Richard, are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. She was predeceased by brothers Andrew and Gerard Dark, and a sister Ellen Dark.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020, followed by interment in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Monday in the church Gathering Space. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
Memorial donations in Dorothy's name may be sent to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
.