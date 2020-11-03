Dorothy M. Langenbach, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday November 1, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Langenbach. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Francis (Ritter) Breisch. Dorothy was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. She worked as an RN at the Allentown State Hospital and for Magellan Behavioral Health. She was a former member of Trinity UCC and a current member of St. Thomas UCC. Dorothy had a love of ice cream, children and animals.
SURVIVORS: Dorothy will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Paul Breisch and his wife Cheryl of Portsmouth, VA and Steven Breisch of Suffolk, VA; great nephews Jordan Breisch and his wife Sarah and their son Elijah, Justin Breisch and his fiance Allie Shelton, Jonathan Breisch and his wife Debbie of Arizona and James Breisch and his wife Michelle and their children Jackson and Lily; cousins Ruthann Kickline of Bath and Richard Bieler and his wife Marlene of Montgomery; sister in law Rosa Sue Breisch of Elizabeth City, NC and her loving Goddaughter Megan Desthers and her husband Joseph and their daughter Autumn of Catasauqua. Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother Terrance Breisch.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon until time of the service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.