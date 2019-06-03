Dorothy M. Lichman, 94, of Allentown, passed away peacefully at her home on June 1, 2019. Born July 8, 1924 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Brezina) Polaha. She was the wife of the late Leo Lichman Sr. Dorothy was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, Allentown. Dorothy was the strong matriarch of her family and lived a long and happy life. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Dorothy was dedicated to her faith and enjoyed serving the church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir with her husband and playing the organ. She also enjoyed bowling, polka dancing, but most importantly being surrounded by her family.Survivors: Son, Leo Lichman Jr and wife Paulette of Virginville, PA; Daughter, Mary Lichman of Allentown PA; 2 Grandchildren; Leo Lichman, III and his wife Jessica, and Jill Fletes and her husband David; 5 Great-Grandchildren, Jordan, Nicholas, Joshua, Jonathan and Gabriella; and Brothers, Joseph and William Polaha. She was predeceased by sister Mary Kametz.Services: Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5. 2019 at St. John the Baptist Slovak Church, 924 N. Front Street, Allentown, PA 18102. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the church. Interment in the parish cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.Contributions: May be made to the church at the above mentioned address. Published in Morning Call on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary