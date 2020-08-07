1/1
Dorothy M. Novogoratz
1936 - 2020
Dorothy M. Novogoratz, 83 of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home. Born August 8, 1936 in Northampton,she was the daughter of the late John and Hilda (Silfies) Hilt and wife of the late Stephen L. Novogoratz.

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie K. wife of Bruce McGlocklin, Lori A. Novogoratz, and Sandra L. wife of Dennis Moyer. Sons, Stephen J. Novogoratz and wife Angela, and Paul S. Novogoratz and wife Bobbi-Jo. Sister, Charlotte I. wife of Calvin Arey, Brothers, Eugene Hilt and wife Marlene, and John Hilt. 7- Grandchildren, 14 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister, Jeannette A. Kromer.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067. Masks and social distancing are required. Unfortunately, due to current restrictions, attendance at the funeral service will be private, but you may view the service online at Zoom.com and "join meeting" by using ID # 958-245-3521 at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Luke's Hospice in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Zoom.com and "join meeting" by using ID # 958-245-3521
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Novogoratz family. We will miss Dorothy!
April and Jamie King
Friend
August 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Terry Reichard Fay
Friend
