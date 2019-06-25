|
|
Dorothy Mae "Dolly" Rohrbach, 87 of Alburtis, PA died June19th at home. She was the wife of the late Herbert G. Rohrbach, Jr. who died August 18th, 2015. They were married for 63 years. Born in Macungie, PA she was a daughter of the late James B. and Verna (Kerchner) Heil. Dolly worked as a seamstress at the former John Rems Co for 30 years in Macungie, JoMar Manufacturing in Alburtis and as a representative for AAR Fogelsville. She was a member of Solomon's United Church of Christ.
Survivors: Daughters; Ann Rohrbach of Allentown, Barbara wife of Thomas Mohr of Emmaus, Son; Thomas Rohrbach and Fiancee Gwyn Fadler of Zionsville. Brother Jacob and wife Myrie, James Heil Jr., Sister in Law Marion. Grandchildren Ben Marks and Fiancee Tara, Scott Rohrbach, Randy Rohrbach and wife Emily, Step Grandson Zachry Mohr, Step grand daughters; Sasha, Kayla, Jana, Taira, Great Grand son Bryce Marks. She was preceeded in death by siblings; Harold, Donald, Elizabeth, Lillian.
Memorial Service: 11:00am Saturday June 29, 2019 at Solomon's UCC Macungie, PA Call 10am until time of service.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Solomons UCC or Women of Grace Referral Ministry 6720 Kings Hwy S Zionsville, PA 18092 Arrangements: Boyko Funeral Home
