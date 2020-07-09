Dorothy M. Ruhf, 95, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Twp. She is the wife of the late Carl S. Ruhf. Dorothy was born in Hanover Green, PA on July 26, 1924 to the late Bernard J. and Mabel G. (Keiser) Marley. She worked as a rate clerk at Lehigh Valley Railroad for many years. A member of the American Business Association in Bethlehem.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Gary L. of Allentown, David C. (Jean E.) of Bethlehem; sister: Joanne Hoffert of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Michael E., Christopher D. (Michelle), Heather Ruhf, Jonathan C. (Kelly), and Dakoda L.; great grandchildren: Joshua, Damien, Michael, Bryant C., and Julia M.; great great granddaughter: Alexa. Predeceased by brothers: Glenwood and George.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley 245 N Graham St, Allentown, PA 18109 and or the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.