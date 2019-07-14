Home

Joseph W Sznyter Funeral Home
1101 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-3713
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Church
529 E. Locust St.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Dorothy M. Villa Obituary
Dorothy M. Villa, formerly of Slatington, entered into eternal rest July 12, 2019 in her home in Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown, PA. Dorothy is survived by her husband Gerald J. Villa Sr., with whom she celebrated 62 years of marriage. Born in Scranton to the late Mary (Karbowski) and Frank Ciesielski, Dorothy was a homemaker and active member of Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church. Survived by children Sandra Cockrell (Joseph) of California; Gerald Villa Jr. (Sharon) of Lehighton; Jeffrey Villa (Kimberly) of Virginia; Paula Villa (fiancé Andrew Krauss) of Allentown, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by siblings Mary Kasaczon (Joseph), Sophie Zanghi (Frank), Frank Ciesielski (Dolores), Joseph Ciesielski, and great-granddaughter Julie. Calling hours July 16 at 4-7 PM and July 17 at 8:30-9:30 AM at Sznyter Funeral Home 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. Mass July 17 at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus PNCC 529 E. Locust St., Scranton, PA 18505. Interment Parish Cemetery, Scranton, PA. Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to Our Lord's Ascension Polish National Catholic Church, 2105 Jennings Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019
