Dorothy M. Zettlemoyer, 92, formerly of Maxatawny and Macungie, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Calvin R. Zettlemoyer. Born in Macungie, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus G. and Alverda E. (Bennicoff) Bloch. Before retiring, she worked 10 years as the Postmistress at Kutztown State College. She was a member of Zion's Union Church Maxatawny. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and watching the Phillies.



Survivors: daughter Bonnie, wife of Frank Orlando of Gettysburg; brother Larry Bloch of Macungie; grandchildren Jennifer Farrar, Courtney Orlando and Joshua Orlando; 6 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Harold.



Private services at Maxatawny Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville.



Contributions can be made to her church, 329 Church Road, Kutztown, PA 19530



