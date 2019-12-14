Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1817 First St.
Bethlehem, PA
Dorothy Mae Martinez


1941 - 2019
Dorothy Mae Martinez Obituary
Dorothy Mae Martinez, 78, of Bethlehem Twp. died at home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was born in Allentown on April 25, 1941; daughter of the late Thomas and Hilda Stano. Dorothy worked at several hotels in the Lehigh Valley, retiring from the Holiday Inn/Lehigh Valley Hotel after 40 years of service. She is a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her husband of 59 years, Manuel Martinez; daughters, Carolyn M. Poplawski and husband, Joseph, and Nadine Martinez; grandson, Lucas Poplawski; and sister, Margaret Braun. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 First St., Bethlehem, PA 18020. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 14, 2019
