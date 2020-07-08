Dorothy Mae Schaup (Doit) passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing home under the care of hospice. She was the beloved wife of Ariel M. Schaup, to whom she was married to for 67 years. Born in Whitehall, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Folland and Beatrice (Shuler) Folland and attended Catasauqua High School.
She is survived by husband Ariel, daughter Cheryl Gemmel (Robert) of Allentown, grandchildren, Lisa Lackey (William) of New York City, Tina Cole (Andrew) of Allentown, great grandchildren, Sienna Lackey, Maya and Drew Cole. Siblings, Randy Folland of Bethlehem and Beatrice Baatz of Whitehall, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Thomas, Alfred, William, Johnny, and Edward Folland and sisters, Virginia Leibenguth and Kathryn Hanssen.
Dorothy was a loving woman who always saw the best in people. Her life was dedicated to spending time with her entire family. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the memory of Dorothy Schaup either to Dementia Society of America
by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online www.DementiaSociety.org/donate
or Ascend Hospice at 108 Cowpath Rd, Lansdale, PA 19446
The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.