Dorothy Jean Marks, of Forks Township, PA, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, as the result of a tragic traffic accident.
Known as "Jean" to all who knew and loved her, she was born March 29, 1950 in New Jersey and lived in Manville, NJ for much of her life, working at Somerset Medical Center. She relocated to Easton in the 1990's to help raise her grandchildren.
Jean worked at Hobby Lobby in Easton, where she found dear friends among her coworkers. An avid reader, Jean was a fan of Stephen King novels and mysteries, and she enjoyed needlework and crocheting. Jean had a kind and true heart, and she offered support and comfort to all those who needed it. She loved to laugh, and she had the gift of bringing laughter to everyone around her. But above everything, Jean loved her family and found joy in taking care of them.
She was a devoted mother to her daughter, Christina (Marks) Guarino and son-in-law, Mike Young, and the proud and adoring grandmother of Michael and Lindsay Guarino, all of Forks. She eagerly awaited the birth of her first great-grandchild in February of 2020. Also bereaved are her brother, William Marks, Jr. and wife Sue, of Tampa, FL, nephews William, Joseph, and Daniel, and niece Michelle. A host of extended family and friends across the globe feel lucky to have known her and will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be planned to celebrate her life. The Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home of Allentown is assisting the family.
Published in Morning Call on July 29, 2019