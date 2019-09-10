|
|
Dorothy (Tomaschik) McDonald, 93, of Allentown, passed away September 7, 2019 peacefully. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Michrina) Tomaschik. Dorothy retired in 1990, after working for 18 years, for Shop Rite Pharmacy in Allentown as a Pharmacy Technician. She was a member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Allentown. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Survivors: son- Kerry and wife Jeanne McDonald of Emmaus, daughter- Connie Polaha and husband Thomas of Western Salisbury, sister- Betty Bergenstock of Lower Macungie, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son- Ronald Robert McDonald, daughter- Nancy Brunner, sisters- Catherine Spangenberg, Anna Tomaschik and Eleanore Seagreaves and her brother- John Tomaschik.
A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12th 6-8PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N Front St. Allentown, PA 18102 with a Panachyda at 7:30PM and a viewing again Friday, September 13th 9-9:30AM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday in the Protection of the BVM Greek Orthodox Church 703 N. 6th St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall.
Contributions can be made in Dorothy's memory to the church and mailed to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019