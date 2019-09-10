Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Protection of the BVM Greek Orthodox Church
703 N. 6th St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy McDonald Obituary
Dorothy (Tomaschik) McDonald, 93, of Allentown, passed away September 7, 2019 peacefully. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Michrina) Tomaschik. Dorothy retired in 1990, after working for 18 years, for Shop Rite Pharmacy in Allentown as a Pharmacy Technician. She was a member of the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Allentown. She will be deeply missed by her family.

Survivors: son- Kerry and wife Jeanne McDonald of Emmaus, daughter- Connie Polaha and husband Thomas of Western Salisbury, sister- Betty Bergenstock of Lower Macungie, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son- Ronald Robert McDonald, daughter- Nancy Brunner, sisters- Catherine Spangenberg, Anna Tomaschik and Eleanore Seagreaves and her brother- John Tomaschik.

A viewing will be held Thursday, September 12th 6-8PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N Front St. Allentown, PA 18102 with a Panachyda at 7:30PM and a viewing again Friday, September 13th 9-9:30AM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10AM on Friday in the Protection of the BVM Greek Orthodox Church 703 N. 6th St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Laurel Cemetery, Whitehall.

Contributions can be made in Dorothy's memory to the church and mailed to the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now