Dorothy "Hobora" Meehan, 84, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Somerville, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Bielansky) Hobora. Services: All are invited for a viewing on Saturday, April 20th from 11AM – 12PM at Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory 1418 Main Street, Hellertown PA, 18055. In Lieu of Flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Lehigh Valley Hospice. 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown PA 18103 ATTN: Hospice. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2019
