Dorothy Miele, 76, of Lehighton, passed away Monday morning at Country Meadows of Hershey.
Born in Italy, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Petranilla (Lomangino) Casamassima.
She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death, were her husband Gaetano "Tom" Miele; and siblings Maria and Frank Casamassima.
Surviving, are her daughter Rosemarie O'Donnell, and husband Chris, of New Jersey; son Angelo Ralph Miele, and wife Jill, of Elizabethtown; daughter Patricia Miele, and husband Steven Kline, of Hummelstown; son Lino "Frank" Miele, M.D., and wife Stephanie, of Bethlehem; grandchildren Christopher O'Donnell; Thomas, Benjamin and Frank Miele; and Z`elie, Pippa, Theodora, and Imogen Miele; sisters Rose Boni, of Lehighton and Margie Bernardini, of New York; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Lehighton.
Calling hours, Friday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church.
Interment will be held Saturday in Hackensack Cemetery, N.J.
Memorial donations can be made to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children's Hospital, at www.fourdiamonds.org.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com. Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 27, 2019