Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Catholic Church
312 E. 4th St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kuzmin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy N. Kuzmin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy N. Kuzmin Obituary
Dorothy N. (Reichard) Kuzmin, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away August 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Kuzmin Sr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Dubrowitz) Reichard. Dorothy worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, the Prime Time for Seniors and the St. Bernard's Beneficial Society. She volunteered at Musikfest for 25 years.

Survivors: son- William Kuzmin Jr. and wife Virginia L. of Flanders, NJ; daughter- Corliss A. Reed and husband John F. of Allentown; grandsons- William L. and wife Carin, Benjamin and wife Jacque, Nathan and wife Megan. She was predeceased by her siblings- Joseph, Elizabeth, William, Frederick, Robert, Walter, Gloria Reimer, Clifford, and Vivian Ardelean.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 16th 6-8PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17th at 10AM in Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dorothy's memory to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now