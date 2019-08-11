|
|
Dorothy N. (Reichard) Kuzmin, 96, of Bethlehem, passed away August 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late William Kuzmin Sr. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Dubrowitz) Reichard. Dorothy worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, the Prime Time for Seniors and the St. Bernard's Beneficial Society. She volunteered at Musikfest for 25 years.
Survivors: son- William Kuzmin Jr. and wife Virginia L. of Flanders, NJ; daughter- Corliss A. Reed and husband John F. of Allentown; grandsons- William L. and wife Carin, Benjamin and wife Jacque, Nathan and wife Megan. She was predeceased by her siblings- Joseph, Elizabeth, William, Frederick, Robert, Walter, Gloria Reimer, Clifford, and Vivian Ardelean.
A viewing will be held Friday, August 16th 6-8PM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17th at 10AM in Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Dorothy's memory to Holy Infancy Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019