Dorothy "Dot" R. Ezar, 80, of Bethlehem passed away in her home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The youngest of 12 children, she was the daughter of the late Bertha (Rybak) and Joseph Mihulec. She was the loving wife of Francis M. Ezar.
Dot was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Church and former member of St. Stanislaus where she helped make pierogies. She enjoyed shopping and sewing.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Francis M. Ezar; 2 brothers and a sister. Dot was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Church, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be held at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Church.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019