John H Brubaker Funeral Home
234 Walnut St
Catasauqua, PA 18032
(610) 264-0601
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
122 Union St.
Catasauqua, PA
Dorothy R. Janscak

Dorothy R. Janscak Obituary
Dorothy R.Janscak, 88 years, died Saturday November 30th, 2019 at HCRManorcare in Bethlehem where she resided. Born in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kacsur)Janscak.

Dorothy was employed by Chevron Corporation as an Executive Secretary. She loved her church, St. Mary's Annunciation BVM Catholic Church of Catasauqua, and singing in the church choir. She loved to read and bake. Dorothy was extremely kind hearted and generous and loved Christmas. She was always happy and laughing and was especially close to her nephew Mark, and her nieces Kathy and Pat. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her laughter and kindness.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9am Saturday December 14th, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 122 Union St., Catasauqua, PA 18032. There will be a calling period from 8:30-9am at the church. Interment to follow at St. Mary's cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019
