Dorothy S. DeBold, 97, of Allentown, died February 6, 2020 at home. She was the wife of the late John K. DeBold. Dorothy was a homemaker. Born in Springfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Edith P. (Peck) Sherwood. She was a graduate of Hood College in Frederick Maryland. During World War II, Dorothy lived in Washington, D.C. and worked for the war effort decoding messages intercepted from enemy war ships.
Survivors: Son: Scott S. DeBold of Allentown, Daughters: Christine A. DeBold of Allentown and Wendy D. Wyshock (Edward) of Montoursville, PA, Grandchildren: Ashley, Courtney, Jillian, Zachary, Andrew and Christopher and Great-Grandchildren: Sydney, Reagan, Gabriella and Lillian.
Private services for the family will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring, PA. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103 or to P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
