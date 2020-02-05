Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Dorothy Kratzer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Kratzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Kratzer


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Kratzer Obituary
Dorothy Susan Kratzer, 84, of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy and her husband, Roland, Jr., would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on April 26th. Born March 21, 1935 in Hokendauqua, she was a daughter of the late John Frank and Susan (Matika) Kovalchick. Dorothy worked at Fuller Sportswear for 18 years. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her son, John and sister, Caroline Rogers. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, John, Edward, Andrew, and sisters, Anna Klusaritz and Mary Hallman. Services: A prayer service will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -