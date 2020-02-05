|
Dorothy Susan Kratzer, 84, of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy and her husband, Roland, Jr., would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on April 26th. Born March 21, 1935 in Hokendauqua, she was a daughter of the late John Frank and Susan (Matika) Kovalchick. Dorothy worked at Fuller Sportswear for 18 years. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton. In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by her son, John and sister, Caroline Rogers. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, John, Edward, Andrew, and sisters, Anna Klusaritz and Mary Hallman. Services: A prayer service will be held on Monday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020