TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
417 North 7th St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
417 North 7th St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Dorothy Santee Schmoyer, 94 of Whitehall, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. She was the wife of Homer L. Schmoyer to whom she was married for 72 years in June. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Melba (Jones) Reichard. Dorothy was a graduate of Allentown High School, class of 1943. She worked at Leh's of Allentown, in the office. She was a member of the Women's Choir of Allentown, the Pennsylvania Dutch Choir and Zion Choral Society. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran church, Allentown, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. She also spent many happy hours sewing and knitting, as well as plastic canvas patterns. As often as possible, Dorothy loved walking the paths throughout the trailer/camping community in Lords Valley.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Homer; sons, Ronald and wife, Barbara; Bruce and wife, Jane; Jeffrey and wife, Kathy; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Mensch and Shirley Moser; nieces and nephews, including Susan Mensch and Lee Moyer, widow of Larry. She was predeceased by a son, Larry; brother Ralph Reichard, Jr.; sister Geraldine Welsh.

Services: 11:00 am Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 417 North 7th St, Allentown, PA 18102. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019
