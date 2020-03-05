|
|
Dorothy T. Werley, 85, formerly of Slatington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at The Palmerton, where she resided the last three years. She was the widow of Lloyd W. Werley, who passed away in 2007. Born in Slatington on June 5, 1934, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Bilsak) Bobal. She was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Slatington. Dorothy is survived by a brother Richard D. Bobal and wife Betty of Slatington; Niece: Susan Christman; Nephews: Stephen & Michael Bobal. She was predeceased by a son David Werley, brothers John & Francis Bobal, and a sister Anna Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Assumption BVM Catholic Church, 649 W. Washington Street, Slatington. Calling hour from 10 to 11AM at church. Interment to follow mass at Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Assumption BVM Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020