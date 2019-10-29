|
|
Dorothy V. Abelovsky, 95, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Sunday October 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Abelovsky, who died November 30, 2006. Born February 16, 1924 in Egypt, she was the daughter of the late James and Susan (Budihas) Molchany. Dorothy was a member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton. She also was a member of the Rosary Society and Pierogi volunteer at the church for many years.
Survivors: sons, Conrad and his wife, Janice of Northampton, Michael and his wife, Deborah of Jim Thorpe; daughter, Mary Susan Campbell and husband Malcom, Jr. of Lehighton; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Dorothy was predeceased by her daughter, Monica Marie and son, Jon J.
Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Monday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday 8:00 – 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to in loving memory of Dorothy.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019