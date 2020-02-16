|
Dorothy "Dottie" V. Reinert, 92, passed away on February 13, 2020. Dorothy was the wife of the late Donald "Reds" J. Reinert. Dorothy was born in Cementon, PA, to the late Frank and Anna (Paluda) McCloskey. She was a 1945 graduate of Whitehall High School and a 1948 graduate of Allentown Hospital School of Nursing. She was a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church of Egypt. Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Virginia Webster of Whitehall; and Karen Wilkinson and husband Dale of Exton; two grandchildren, Timothy and Alyssa; two nephews, Thomas and Andrew, and wife Michele; and cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Gloria; brother Frank; and grandson Christopher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Holy Trinity R.C.C., 4456 Main St, Whitehall, PA 18052. A viewing will be held from 12-1 PM in the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the church or a . Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., Coplay is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020