Dorothy V. Weinperl, 88, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late Frank E. Weinperl, Sr. (1988). Dorothy was born in Hellertown on October 24, 1931 to the late John and Sophia (Ziemba) Krycia. She was a packer at Durkee Foods and an elevator operator at the Bethlehem Steel Co. Dorothy was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She enjoyed playing bingo and Broadway Shows.
SURVIVORS: Sons: Franc, Jr. (Jenn Molloy) of Highlands, NJ, Jon of Hellertown; grandson: Sean Baron Weinperl. Predeceased by siblings: Felix, Joseph, Stanley, Laura Wargo and Sophie A. Kutas.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 11 - 12 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at Noon. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to her church, 1408 Easton Rd. Hellertown, PA 18055.