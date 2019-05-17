Home

Dorothy Whitehead

Dorothy Whitehead Obituary
Dorothy (Matsco) Whitehead, 94, of Allentown, passed away May 14, 2019 in Fellowship Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Rolland Whitehead. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Hodich) Matsco. Dorothy retired in 1986 from working in various Sewing Factories in the Lehigh Valley for 46 years. She enjoyed visiting the local membership clubs with her husband and attending Polka events.Survivors: sister- Evelyn Whitehead of Allentown and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers- Joseph, John Jr. and Donald Matsco; sister- Nancy Cerniglia.A viewing will be held on Monday, May 20th 10:30-11AM with a service at 11AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019
